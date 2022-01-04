ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Announces Dusquetide Demonstrates Positive Anti-tumor Efficacy in Multiple Nonclinical Animal Studies

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Announces Filing of Patent Applications for the Treatment of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Announces Positive Topline Results From the EDG-5506 Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Adults With Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today positive topline results from the BMD, or Phase 1b, portion of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics (PD) of EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule myosin inhibitor designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and BMD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Etigilimab/Nivolumab Combo Yields Promising Efficacy and Safety in Metastatic Solid Tumors

An interim analysis demonstrated positive efficacy and safety in patients with metastatic solid tumors who were treated with etigilimab plus nivolumab. Etigilimab, an anti–T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains, showed promising efficacy and safety in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) for patients with metastatic solid tumors, according to a press release on interim results from the phase 1b/2 ACTIVATE study (NCT04761198) from developer Mereo BioPharma Group.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mcf 7#Som#Hnc#Dusquetide
Business Insider

People who test positive for COVID-19 and isolate for 5 days should wear a 'high-quality mask' if they can't get a rapid test before 'going back into society,' top US doctor says

Top doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should isolate for five days and then get a negative antigen test. If they are unable to find a test, they should wear a "high-quality mask," he said Sunday. "The first five days are critical....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

As a result of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, Covid case numbers have continued to rise across the UK in record numbers, with 146,30 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.Now, the prime minister is reportedly set to scrap free lateral flow tests amid plans to limit them to high-risk settings, such as schools, care homes and hospitals.While lateral flow tests are still available for free on the government website and able to be picked up from pharmacies, how accurate are these at-home tests in determining whether or not you have Covid?According to a meta-analysis of studies by medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

From delta to omicron, here’s how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US

(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy