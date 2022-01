MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean International has canceled sailings on four of its ships due to surging cases of COVID-19. Sailings aboard the Serenade of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to March 5th. It will return to service after dry dock on April 26th. Voyages on Jewel of the Seas have been canceled from January 9th to February 12th. It will return service on February 20. Cruises aboard the Symphony of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to January 22nd. It will resume service on January 29th. The cruise line said Vision of the Sea return to cruising has...

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO