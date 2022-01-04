Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

Two people have been detained by Indian police over their role in the targeting of Muslim women by “auctioning” them through an app called “Bulli Bai”, which used women’s photos without their consent.Mumbai police said a woman was among those arrested. Her identity has not yet been disclosed by authorities.Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru city, was also detained and is currently being questioned.Police said he was in touch with the unnamed woman. He had opened an account by the name “Khalsa supremacist,” according to the police. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Jha was produced before Mumbai’s Bandra...

INDIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO