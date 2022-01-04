Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

A 28-year-old actor in India has died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by two men posing as officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau.The incident took place in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on 20 December, when the two accused “apprehended” the actor and her friends during a party, reported The Indian Express.The suspects allegedly first attempted to extort Rs 4 m (£39,800) from the actor, who has worked in regional language films in India, before settling on half the amount. Upset from the consequences, the actor reportedly slipped into depression and was tense about arranging such a huge amount....
