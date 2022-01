There are those undeniable talents who come along that are so original and distinct that their otherworldly sound could never be recreated. The Beach Boys are one of those rare gems, and more specifically, Brian Wilson. On Thursday December 9th, friends and fans had the pleasure of not only viewing the film Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, but also be in the presence of a true living legend. Wilson definitely lives up to the hype. After the screening of the film’s Director Brent Wilson (no relation to Brian), Jason Fine (Rolling Stone Journalist), Jim James, and Brian Wilson were all interviewed. Jim James and Brian Wilson joined forces to create a song that was woven throughout the film, entitled “Right Where I Belong,” completing the puzzle as the final, perfectly fitting piece.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO