Chinese Developers Raised USD202.4 Billion in 2021, Lowest in Five Years
By Xu Wei
5 days ago
(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- China’s property developers, represented by 100 typical firms, raised CNY1.3 trillion (USD202.4 billion) last year, according to a new report. That is the lowest amount in five year and the first drop over the same period. The amount raised in 2021 was 26...
The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported.
Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.
They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports.
The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- Chinese courier firms could soon be barred from dropping off packages at third-party end facilities such as smart boxes or service stations without the approval of the customer, instead of taking them direct to the person’s residence, if new draft legislation is made into law.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China Aoyuan Group is in talks with buyers to dispose of four or five of its overseas assets to secure around CNY3 billion (USD470.6 million) and help ease the troubled Chinese property developer’s liquidity crunch, The Paper reported today, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China is to start taxing the income gained from equities, stocks and property shares held by investment companies with a sole owner or a partnership as personal income tax rather than as business tax, in order to clamp down on tax evasion by high-income individuals.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- A number of banks in Shanghai have accelerated their mortgage application process to better facilitate house purchasing amid the cooling property market. The application review process is about two weeks and the possible loan is issued in less than a month, mortgage managers at Shanghai...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China's multi-manager investment landscape is expanding quickly as the value of newly established fund of funds jumped to exceed CNY100 billion (USD15.7 billion) in 2021, a historic high. Some 128 publicly accessible funds that invest in other funds were formed in China last year, raising...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- A unit of Canada's IGM Financial intends to acquire a nearly 14 percent stake in China Asset Management, one of the Asian country's biggest asset managers, for almost CAD1.2 billion (USD903.6 million) via a related party transaction. IGM's subsidiary Mackenzie Financial is entering into a...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- Midea Group is planning to focus more on the business-to-business sector, in addition to its dominant business-to-consumer trade, to seek more opportunities from commercial clients amid a general slowdown in the country’s property market, the vice president of the Chinese home appliances giant said recently.
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Shimao Group (0813.HK) has defaulted on a loan after missing a 645 million yuan ($101 million) payment, the lender said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday, in the latest sign of distress in China's property sector. China Credit Trust Co...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Jinyuan EP’s shares jumped by the exchange-imposed limit after the Chinese cement maker that is expanding into the field of electric vehicle battery materials said it will invest CNY800 million (USD125.5 million) to build a lithium carbonate plant in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- China Vanke’s sales fell 10.8 percent last year to CNY627.8 billion (USD98.5 billion) amid a wider slump in the country’s housing market. The real estate colossus sold 46.7 million square meters of property in 2021, according to figures the Shenzhen-based firm released yesterday. That was 18.4 percent less than in 2020.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Chinese pig breeder New Hope Liuhe intends to issue new shares to its largest shareholder to raise CNY4.5 billion (USD706.5 million) to repay some of its bank loans amid declining pork prices. The meat processing company will issue up to 367.6 million shares to its...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Thursday it has raised $4 billion in US dollar bonds which is the largest such issue by an Indian corporate. The bond issue was nearly three times oversubscribed. "The bond proceeds will be primarily used for...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- House prices fell in Chinese cities last month compared with November, according to a market report from a well-known real estate research institute. The number of cities where prices fell also increased, the report published by the Chinese Index Academy showed. It gave now reasons.
BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer with $310 billion of debt is asking investors in one of its bonds to postpone when they will be repaid. Evergrande Group will conduct a three-day online vote starting Friday for holders of the 4.5 billion yuan ($700 million) bond, according to an announcement made through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Shares of Chinese fertilizer maker Xinyangfeng Agricultural Technology jumped after the firm said it will invest CNY3 billion (USD472 million) to enter the battery cathode market. Xinyangfeng's stock price [SHE: 000902] surged as much as 5.6 percent to CNY17.53 (USD2.80) intraday and closed 3.4 percent...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Initial public offerings in the Chinese mainland could increase to a record level this year thanks to the full implementation of registration-based listings, The Paper reported yesterday, citing a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. There could be up to 690 IPOs in China’s so-called A-share market this...
