Chinese Developers Raised USD202.4 Billion in 2021, Lowest in Five Years

By Xu Wei
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- China’s property developers, represented by 100 typical firms, raised CNY1.3 trillion (USD202.4 billion) last year, according to a new report. That is the lowest amount in five year and the first drop over the same period. The amount raised in 2021 was 26...

Related
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
electrek.co

China halts ban on foreign-owned factories, Honda announces an EV factory in China

You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai Banks Speed Up Mortgage Process to Ease Property Market Hiatus

(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- A number of banks in Shanghai have accelerated their mortgage application process to better facilitate house purchasing amid the cooling property market. The application review process is about two weeks and the possible loan is issued in less than a month, mortgage managers at Shanghai...
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

China's New Fund of Funds Raised Record USD18.7 Billion in 2021

(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China's multi-manager investment landscape is expanding quickly as the value of newly established fund of funds jumped to exceed CNY100 billion (USD15.7 billion) in 2021, a historic high. Some 128 publicly accessible funds that invest in other funds were formed in China last year, raising...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Midea to Extend Footprint in B2B Commerce as Real Estate Market Cools, VP Says

(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- Midea Group is planning to focus more on the business-to-business sector, in addition to its dominant business-to-consumer trade, to seek more opportunities from commercial clients amid a general slowdown in the country’s property market, the vice president of the Chinese home appliances giant said recently.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chinese developer Shimao defaults on trust loan - letter

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Shimao Group (0813.HK) has defaulted on a loan after missing a 645 million yuan ($101 million) payment, the lender said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday, in the latest sign of distress in China's property sector. China Credit Trust Co...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Property Giant Vanke Sees Sales Drop Nearly 11% to USD98.5 Billion in 2021

(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- China Vanke’s sales fell 10.8 percent last year to CNY627.8 billion (USD98.5 billion) amid a wider slump in the country’s housing market. The real estate colossus sold 46.7 million square meters of property in 2021, according to figures the Shenzhen-based firm released yesterday. That was 18.4 percent less than in 2020.
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Pig Farmer New Hope to Raise USD706.5 Million to Repay Bank Loans

(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Chinese pig breeder New Hope Liuhe intends to issue new shares to its largest shareholder to raise CNY4.5 billion (USD706.5 million) to repay some of its bank loans amid declining pork prices. The meat processing company will issue up to 367.6 million shares to its...
AGRICULTURE
raleighnews.net

RIL raises $4 billion in US dollar bonds, the largest by an Indian corporate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Thursday it has raised $4 billion in US dollar bonds which is the largest such issue by an Indian corporate. The bond issue was nearly three times oversubscribed. "The bond proceeds will be primarily used for...
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s House Prices Fall in December, Report Shows

(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- House prices fell in Chinese cities last month compared with November, according to a market report from a well-known real estate research institute. The number of cities where prices fell also increased, the report published by the Chinese Index Academy showed. It gave now reasons.
REAL ESTATE
WSOC Charlotte

Chinese developer asking bondholders to postpone repayment

BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer with $310 billion of debt is asking investors in one of its bonds to postpone when they will be repaid. Evergrande Group will conduct a three-day online vote starting Friday for holders of the 4.5 billion yuan ($700 million) bond, according to an announcement made through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China.
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

China's Xinyangfeng Soars After Revealing USD472 Million Battery Material Plan

(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Shares of Chinese fertilizer maker Xinyangfeng Agricultural Technology jumped after the firm said it will invest CNY3 billion (USD472 million) to enter the battery cathode market. Xinyangfeng's stock price [SHE: 000902] surged as much as 5.6 percent to CNY17.53 (USD2.80) intraday and closed 3.4 percent...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

PwC Expects Record China IPOs, Fundraising in 2022

(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Initial public offerings in the Chinese mainland could increase to a record level this year thanks to the full implementation of registration-based listings, The Paper reported yesterday, citing a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. There could be up to 690 IPOs in China’s so-called A-share market this...
ECONOMY

