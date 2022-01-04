ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here Comes the Next Big Breakout in EV Stocks

By Luke Lango
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

My favorite part of mathematics? The numbers never lie. See for yourself with the following electric vehicle (EV) delivery numbers…. What do they say about the state of the EV Revolution in 2022?. Tesla’s delivery volume increased 71% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, to a record-high 309,000...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc and Ford Motor Co pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian automakers boosted hybrid vehicle...
InvestorPlace

Tesla Stock Faces a Tough Road Ahead as Auto Giants Enter the EV Race

There are few left who dispute that the future of transportation is electric. In just the past year, we’ve seen just how true that is, as climate experts and world leaders have stressed the importance of alternative energy solutions. Electric vehicle (EV) producers have responded with further innovations. As the leader of the EV race, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has enjoyed a comfortable lead over its competitors, primarily due to the fact that it was the first modern company to bring battery-powered solutions to the automotive sector. While newer companies built strictly to produce EVs haven’t been able to catch up with it yet, companies that previously dominated the industry are proving they aren’t content to stand by and watch Tesla dethrone them. As Tesla stock struggles to regain its early-year momentum, competitors are looking to catch up.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Lightning in a Bottle: Ford Stock Pops on Plan to Double Electric F-150 Production

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares have been on the move since 2020, and going in the right direction. After a lengthy slide that began in 2014 and saw F stock drop to the $4 range after the 2020 stock market crash, shares are now trading around $24. That’s about a 181% growth over the past 12 months. A good chunk of that came on Tuesday, when Ford shares closed at $24.31 for a single-day gain of nearly 12%. The reason for Tuesday’s big gain? That would be big news about the F-150 Lightning, Ford’s forthcoming all-electric pickup truck.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

NKLA Stock Continues to Heat Up as 100-Truck Deal Supports Turnaround Story

The once controversy-ridden electric truck company Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is continuing its comeback campaign today. NKLA stock is up nearly 2% today on news that Saia Freight (NASDAQ:SAIA) company has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to buy or lease up to 100 electric trucks. This comes after a blockbuster few weeks for Nikola, fueling rumors of a turnaround following a bumpy 2021.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Lucid Group Is Cash-Rich and Ready to Disrupt the EV Industry

Based in California, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) isn’t particularly interested in the status quo. The company is preparing to redefine the EV space — and LCID stock investors have to be on board with its ambitious vision. They also have to be able to tolerate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InvestorPlace

Dear LCID Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for a Catalyst on Jan. 19

As the first week of 2022 winds to a close, the electric vehicle (EV) sector has already seen its fair share of turbulence. The week began with plenty of sector momentum as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported better-than-expected delivery results for the final quarter of 2021. However, since then, several EV stocks have been falling. The list of market losers today include names such as Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR). However, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) has been been rising today and for most of the week. An important event is approaching, though, which has the potential to send LCID stock falling.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS
CNBC

Tesla's Model 3 was the UK's second most popular new car in 2021

LONDON — A record 190,727 new battery electric cars were registered in the U.K. last year, according to figures released on Thursday, with Tesla's Model 3 the best-selling battery electric model. The vehicle was the second most popular new car overall, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders,...
WORLD
Autoweek.com

BMW iX M60 Brings 610 HP to Munich’s Big EV

2023 BMW iX M60 will offer 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque in Sport Mode, along with an estimated 280-mile range when it arrives stateside later this year. The performance version of the iX will still use the 111.5-kWh battery, offering 0-to-60 mph launches in 3.6 seconds. The iX...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla & EV Predictions 2022 & Beyond: Will They Come To Pass?

YouTube Electrified channel host Dillon Loomis recently posted a video in which he announced that he is making a “prediction spreadsheet.” He is intent on tracking predictions made by analysts and pundits. He wants to track how accurate those predictions turn out to be. Well, I’m going to...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY

