Here Comes the Next Big Breakout in EV Stocks

There are few left who dispute that the future of transportation is electric. In just the past year, we’ve seen just how true that is, as climate experts and world leaders have stressed the importance of alternative energy solutions. Electric vehicle (EV) producers have responded with further innovations. As the leader of the EV race, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has enjoyed a comfortable lead over its competitors, primarily due to the fact that it was the first modern company to bring battery-powered solutions to the automotive sector. While newer companies built strictly to produce EVs haven’t been able to catch up with it yet, companies that previously dominated the industry are proving they aren’t content to stand by and watch Tesla dethrone them. As Tesla stock struggles to regain its early-year momentum, competitors are looking to catch up.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO