As coal plants shut down across the United States, there is a pervasive belief that gas is the necessary “bridge” to a low-carbon grid. As of late 2021, utilities and other investors are anticipating investing more than $50 billion in new gas power plants over the next decade. But, in reality, we no longer need these gas plants to tide us over until renewables are ready or affordable. Renewables are here now, and are often cheaper than gas.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO