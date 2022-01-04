ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov did The Michigan

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Minnesota Wild eventually lost to the St. Louis Blues, the team held practice on the outdoor rink and Kirill Kaprizov decided to try something that he has no doubt thought about for a while: Scoring a Michigan goal. Some special prospects might...

www.hockeywilderness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild fight for a win in Boston

Not only were the Wild playing their first game since the disappointing Winter Classic and in the middle of a five-game losing streak, but they were also handing a couple NHL debuts to Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy on Thursday in Boston. Needless to say, it was an important one.
NHL
Worthington Daily Globe

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Did Trent Frederic get away with dirty hit on Kirill Kaprizov?

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov left Thursday’s game after a questionable hit by Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic. It’s never a good thing when one of the top players in the NHL leaves a game due to injury. That was the case for Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Karpizov during Thursday night’s game against the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

The Minnesota Wild came into the night celebrating the arrival of top prospects Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. But after a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, they left Beantown concerned about the status of Kirill Kaprizov. Kaprizov left Thursday's game in the second period when he got tangled up...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL

