Kelley sworn in as township supervisor

BELLEFONTE — At the first Bellefonte Borough Council meeting of 2022, it was out with the old and in with the new. There were several changes in the structure of council. Most notably, Randy Brachbill was selected as the new council president. The new council vice president is Doug Johnson. Kent Bernier was selected as president pro tem. Brachbill replaces longtime council president Joanne Tosti-Vasey, though she remains on council.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO