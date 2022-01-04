Kelley sworn in as township supervisor

Geneva City Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz is resigning. The Finger Lakes Times reports Bendzlowicz announced at Thursday’s organizational meeting that he will be moving to Naples with his fiancé. “I am truly honored to have been part of this outstanding board,” he told fellow supervisors. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on this board and serving my community, city, county and state.”
Jennifer DeSena was sworn in as North Hempstead town supervisor on Sunday and said the hallmarks of her administration will be efficient government and greater accountability to taxpayers, while taking a swipe at her predecessor. Speaking from an indoor tent to a crowd at Clinton G. Martin Park in New...
With winter banging on our front doors and trying to barge in, I thought that now would be as good a time as ever to begin a new series of stories. The time has come to debut The Townships, The Boroughs, and The City; The Record’s newest installment of writing series.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There was no fanfare for former township trustee Jennifer Teising — except a lone news photographer — as she walked out of the Wabash Township offices for the last time Wednesday.
Gone was the grin she flashed on Dec. 22, 2020, when a USA Today Network photographer took her picture outside her...
The Rostraver Township Board of Commissioners reorganized Monday, swearing in three new elected officials before holding its first business meeting of the year. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
WILLIAMSPORT — An Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) facility continues moving toward completion in Williamsport, according to Gary Knarr, city zoning officer. The property, at 2851 S. Reach Road according to city zoning information released Tuesday upon request, will replace administrative offices currently located near Lycoming and Union counties’ line.
Harborcreek Township Supervisors are voicing their concerns about a preliminary redistricting map. The supervisors are reaching out to a Pennsylvania state commission. They are sending a letter explaining how the township and school district have been members of the 4th Legislative District for almost 70 years. The new proposed map would split the townships into […]
Ferguson Township made history on Monday night, seating the first all-female board of supervisors in the municipality and in the Centre Region. New supervisors Hilary Caldwell and Tierra Williams joined reelected incumbent Lisa Strickland in being sworn in by Centre County’s first female president judge, Pamela Ruest. They join Chair Laura Dininni and Ward III member Patricia Stephens on the five-member governing board.
LOCK HAVEN — Although over a dozen positions were filled on various boards, authorities and committees for 2022, Lock Haven City Council still has five vacancies up for grabs. Among the vacancies are:. — A two-year term on the Walter Filtration Authority expiring on Jan. 1, 2024. — A...
BELLEFONTE — At the first Bellefonte Borough Council meeting of 2022, it was out with the old and in with the new. There were several changes in the structure of council. Most notably, Randy Brachbill was selected as the new council president. The new council vice president is Doug Johnson. Kent Bernier was selected as president pro tem. Brachbill replaces longtime council president Joanne Tosti-Vasey, though she remains on council.
Walker Township held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night. The supervisors reappointed Craig Wagner as chairman, and Kent Heisler as vice chairman. They reappointed Ann Ostergaard as secretary, assistant treasurer, planning commission secretary and zoning hearing board secretary. They reappointed Chad Felty as roadmaster and Emergency Management Coordinator. Other appointments...
LOCK HAVEN — In its first meeting of 2022, the Clinton County Salary Board voted to increase employee salaries by $1.60 per hour. Salaries for all grades have not been raised in this manner since 2011, according to Chief Clerk Jann Meyers. The approved $1.60 increase would only effect...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's supervisors met Monday for the first time in the 21st century without David Colver on board, and chose Jeffrey Young to replace him as chairman. Colver, a 24-year board member and longtime chairman, lost in November, as did Robert Smith, an 18-year office...
LAKE PLACID — North Elba Town Councilor Derek Doty turned 65 on Christmas. His birthday present? The North Elba town supervisor’s seat he’s preparing to occupy next week. Doty was elected town supervisor in November, and he said his phone hasn’t stopped ringing since. He took off...
The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 2:31 p.m., the Renovo Fire Company, South Renovo Fire Company, Chapman Township Fire Company, Dunnstown Fire Company, Lock Haven Fire Department and Flemington EMS responded to an appliance fire at 152 Seventh Street in Renovo. The call was cleared at 2:52 p.m.
TREVORTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Zerbe Township supervisor elect is facing charges after police say he illegally broadcast a conversation without informing the participants. According to court records, on December 5th, 59-year-old Walter Paczkoskie was confronting several individuals about the collection of water samples while he had someone on his phone listening to the […]
Red Lodge City Judge Raphael J. He Does It stands with the newly appointed City Council officers and Mayor earlier this week at City Hall. Sworn in from left to right; Kelly Heaton (Ward 1), Jenn Battles (Ward 1), Terri Durbin (Ward 2), Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell, and Jody Ronning (Ward 3). The first City Council meeting will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
U.S. Senator Cory Booker this afternoon administered the oath of office to Mount Laurel Mayor Kareem Pritchett in a historic first as Kareem became the first African American to lead the township in the 150-year history of the municipality. “It is a great honor and privilege to serve as Mayor,...
LOCK HAVEN — Although a few connectivity issues halted the livestream of its meeting momentarily, that didn’t stop Lock Haven City Council from conducting its first meeting of the 2022 calendar year. Before getting to business, Mayor Joel Long swore in three of council’s returning members — Barbara...
Comments / 0