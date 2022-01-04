'Tiger King' stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe permanently prohibited from exhibiting animals
By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
3 days ago
"Tiger King" stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe have been prohibited from exhibiting animals permanently, according to a new request granted by a judge. On Dec. 23, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma entered a consent decree between the Lowes and the United States. It terminates the couple's...
The couple who took over the once-popular “Tiger King” roadside animal park after Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage went to prison have formally had all of their animals taken away and their rights terminated to ever exhibit any again, federal authorities said. Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe agreed...
Who knew that the star of Tiger King 2 was popped right here in the Capital Region?. While this isn't necessarily "new" news, many people in the Capital Region (myself included) may have zero about this, and it might come in handy if you plan on binge-watching Tiger King 2 on Netflix over the holiday weekend.
Tiger King star Joe Exotic's resentencing hearing will reportedly take place later this month. As previously reported by OK!, the United States 10th District Court ordered in July that the self-proclaimed "Tiger King" be resentenced, as his 22-year prison sentence was vacated by a federal appeals court. Exotic — whose...
Alright, Tiger King fans. Looks like Joe Exotic is asking the public for money to help him pay back Carole Baskin. Or, as Joe prefers to call her: “that @$&#! Carole Baskin.” Any takers?. The television host set up a GoFundMe to ask for a whopping $500,000 to...
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is yearning for the public's help in assisting him with paying off his Netflix nemesis Carole Baskin. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence but is expected to be resentenced at a hearing later this month. Ahead of...
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Jeff and Lauren Lowe will no longer exhibit animals as a part of the Tiger King Zoo. The couple reached an agreement with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, effectively terminating their ownership of more than 100 animals seized from their facility in Thackerville.
SAN DIEGO — Bobbi Brink knows all the quirks of the exotic animals she cares for. “They don’t like to walk on the rocks,” she said with a chuckle as two tigers jumped over a path of gravel in their enclosure. Brink founded Lions, Tigers & Bears...
The state of New York said it will prioritize non-White people in the distribution of COVID-19 treatments in short supply. New York’s Department of Health released a document detailing its plan to distribute the treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatment and antiviral pills. The plan includes a section on...
This Serial Killer Murdered Everyone Who Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Columbus, Ohio's Tommy Henderson. Information from this story was provided by the FBI, The Ohio State Attorney General's Office, and Federal court documents.
A federal judge denies the state of Oklahoma's injunction to stop the Interior Department from taking surface mining jurisdiction away from the state on the Muscogee Reservation. Governor Kevin Stitt had argued the federal government overstepped its authority when citing the Supreme Court's McGirt decision. It all started last year,...
In late December, right-wing personality and relentless headline-chaser Candace Owens generated a minor wave of news when she exuberantly declared her love for colloidal silver, a very old faux-medical treatment making a strange—but unsurprising—comeback in the pandemic age. In a post highlighted by liberal activist and tech entrepreneur William LeGate and then reported on by the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Owens said she takes “a teaspoon a day” of colloidal silver, which is more than enough to cause the product’s best-known side effect: argyria, which can turn one’s skin a permanent shade of blue-grey. Besides Owens, a host of personalities including Alex Jones and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker have promoted colloidal silver as a “treatment” for COVID-19, which it is absolutely not. FDA warning letters from the past two years also show that a host of companies, large and small, are also attempting to rebrand colloidal silver as a COVID cure-all. In all, it’s a useful demonstration of the ways in which COVID has allowed a variety of old snake oil cures to make a roaring comeback, frequently carried along by misinformation purveyors like Owens who may not have a clear idea of the long and addled history of what they’re promoting.
Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
Erica Kious was the owner the San Francisco salon that went viral after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in September of 2020 when local ordinances and COVID restrictions required salons to remain closed. Kious has since left the liberal state, saying the leftist policies took away her American dream. Kious moved...
The Mudi (pronounced moody), one of two newly-recognized American Kennel Club breeds gaining full recognition January 1, brings a little bit of everything to the table. But make no mistake about it, this herding breed with Hungarian origin comes with a few caveats. “If not mentally and physically challenged, the...
Dogs are part of American life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million people in the United States live in a house that has at least one dog. Dog ownership contributes a significant amount to the economy. The annual cost of owning a dog runs between $1,400 and $4,300 a year. This includes food, toys and visits to the vet. The initial cost of owning a dog also can be high. Among 151 puppies considered in recent research, the average price of 80% of them was between $500 and $2,500.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday. The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice.
Comments / 0