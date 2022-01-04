ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'Tiger King' stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe permanently prohibited from exhibiting animals

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Tiger King" stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe have been prohibited from exhibiting animals permanently, according to a new request granted by a judge. On Dec. 23, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma entered a consent decree between the Lowes and the United States. It terminates the couple's...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Vice

COVID-19 Is Bringing Back One of the Oldest and Strangest Fake Cures

In late December, right-wing personality and relentless headline-chaser Candace Owens generated a minor wave of news when she exuberantly declared her love for colloidal silver, a very old faux-medical treatment making a strange—but unsurprising—comeback in the pandemic age. In a post highlighted by liberal activist and tech entrepreneur William LeGate and then reported on by the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Owens said she takes “a teaspoon a day” of colloidal silver, which is more than enough to cause the product’s best-known side effect: argyria, which can turn one’s skin a permanent shade of blue-grey. Besides Owens, a host of personalities including Alex Jones and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker have promoted colloidal silver as a “treatment” for COVID-19, which it is absolutely not. FDA warning letters from the past two years also show that a host of companies, large and small, are also attempting to rebrand colloidal silver as a COVID cure-all. In all, it’s a useful demonstration of the ways in which COVID has allowed a variety of old snake oil cures to make a roaring comeback, frequently carried along by misinformation purveyors like Owens who may not have a clear idea of the long and addled history of what they’re promoting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Texas announces execution date for eldest death row inmate

Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
akc.org

Meet the Mudi: AKC’s Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

The Mudi (pronounced moody), one of two newly-recognized American Kennel Club breeds gaining full recognition January 1, brings a little bit of everything to the table. But make no mistake about it, this herding breed with Hungarian origin comes with a few caveats. “If not mentally and physically challenged, the...
TRACY, CA
247tempo.com

This Is the Biggest Dog Breed in America

Dogs are part of American life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million people in the United States live in a house that has at least one dog. Dog ownership contributes a significant amount to the economy. The annual cost of owning a dog runs between $1,400 and $4,300 a year. This includes food, toys and visits to the vet. The initial cost of owning a dog also can be high. Among 151 puppies considered in recent research, the average price of 80% of them was between $500 and $2,500.
PETS

