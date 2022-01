Garmin Venu 2 Plus review: Premium in all the right ways. I think it’s very important that we get this review started off on the right foot by saying I am not the target audience for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. I’m on the wrong side of 300 pounds, and the wrong side of 40, though it’s much more the former that disqualifies me. My idea of a great workout is parking down the block to go to the donut shop. So when Garmin reached out and asked me if I’d like to review their latest smartwatch, of course, I jumped at the chance. Well, I didn’t jump, because fat men don’t jump, but you get the idea.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO