The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is back, baby! After the disaster known as Texas Chainsaw 3D that tried to reboot the franchise and Leatherface failed to reinvigorate the series, David Blue Garcia steps into the director’s chair for another remake. This time, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre will forget all of the sequels following the original film like Texas Chainsaw 3D, but since that movie turned out horribly then that route is a bust. This time, the events will come squarely after the horrific crime scene of the 1974 film where influencers are looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter with Leatherface. The latest chapter is set to be released on February 18 exclusively on the streaming site. For over 40 years, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been a staple in horror and the film remains relevant in pop culture. However, there are too many clunkers that have derailed the series for so long. This article will address the issues that the Netflix exclusive needs to avoid in order for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre to live up to the original feature.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO