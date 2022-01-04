The Maltese Falcon Mystery

Not every match is made in heaven, and these break-ups made big, splashy headlines... Reynolds found her footing in the industry thanks to MGM, where she completed Singin’ in the Rain and where she had school on the studio lot with Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds and Fisher had their first official date at the Cocoanut Grove’s opening in 1954. They quickly became “America’s sweethearts” and married in 1955. But as Fisher continued his singing career and Reynolds continued acting, a divide began. It was worsened by the success of Tammy and the Bachelor, for which Eddie was jealous. The final straw came after the loss of his friend, producer Mike Todd, who was married to Elizabeth Taylor. As Fisher comforted the widow, they began an affair. The scandal shocked the nation. Despite Reynolds’ desire to reconcile, Fisher married Taylor in 1959. However, his new marriage was doomed by Cleopatra when Taylor fell for her co-star Richard Burton. As for Debbie and Elizabeth, they reconciled many years later thanks to her daughter Carrie Fisher’s film These Old Broads. “I was not a woman of the world, or a passionate woman like Elizabeth,” Reynolds said. “[Eddie] was way overmatched with her but he didn’t know that, and she didn’t realize it at the time, probably because she was in despair.”

