The Maltese Falcon Mystery

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The stuff that dreams are made of.” That’s how the Maltese Falcon was described in the 1941 film, and just like the mystery surrounding it in the movie, the prop itself presents a mystery. Dashiell Hammett’s famous novel, The Maltese Falcon, was published in 1930, and Warner...

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-Nominated Director and Champion of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of The Last Picture Show whose career, which also included hits like What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, put him on a path toward living up to the example of those like Orson Welles and John Ford he so lionized, has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died shortly after midnight Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. Bogdanovich, whose ever-present horn-rimmed glasses and ascot imbued him with a professorial air as he recounted the Hollywood lore he relished, catapulted to A-list status with his second film, The Last Picture Show (1971). The black-and-white...
nonpareilonline.com

REVIEW: 'Yellowjackets' an enjoyable mystery ride

In 1996, an all-female high school soccer team was on its way to nationals when the private plane in which they were riding in crashed. Deep in the Ontario wilderness. How could anyone have survived for 19 months? Well, that’s what viewers of Showtime’s series “Yellowjackets” are slowly learning through flashbacks. And it is beginning to seem that it wasn’t by being vegans.
moviestvnetwork.com

The Director's Daughter: Pat Hitchcock

For showtimes for Strangers on a Train, click here. When Pat first heard about Strangers on a Train, she was studying at the Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts in London. Almost a year earlier, she made her screen debut in Stage Fright directed by her father, Alfred Hitchcock. But...
IndieWire

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich: From Maverick Director to Classic Hollywood Raconteur

The passing of director Peter Bogdanovich January 6, at the age of 82, marks the loss of a maverick director (“The Last Picture Show,” What’s Up, Doc?,” “Paper Moon,” “Saint Jack,” “They All Laughed”) who also kept the spirit of classic Hollywood alive with his entertaining anecdotes and spot-on impressions. He was truly a bridge to the past that served as his muse and eventually mourned the decline in Hollywood storytelling. To Bogdanovich, the difference between the classical and post-modern Hollywood was a full course meal versus an hors d’oeuvre. The first time I interviewed Peter was for a story about...
moviestvnetwork.com

Hitchcock and the Cattle Comment

For showtimes for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, click here. Alfred Hitchcock caused quite a bit of buzz when he allegedly said, “Actors are cattle.”. George Raft first attributed the quotation to the Master of Suspense in the 1940s, and it has stuck with him ever since. But did he actually say it?
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

The beginning of a lot of mysteries

As winter comes and darkness sets in, maybe we all need a bit of moody thriller or mystery. There’s plenty out right now!. A maid who struggles with social skills befriends a customer, gets involved with a murder and maybe even romance in “The Maid” by Nita Prose.
Deadline

Dwayne Hickman Dies: ‘The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis’ Star Was 87

Dwayne Hickman, whose turn as eternal romantic Dobie Gillis made him a teen idol in the 1960s, has died this morning at age 87 in his Los Angeles home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. An actor, producer, director and artist, Hickman starred in the hit TV series The Bob Cummings Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He died on the birthday of his dearest friend and former “Dobie …” cast member Bob Denver, whom he again costarred opposite in the CBS, movie of the week, Surviving Gilligan’s Island, playing a CBS network executive. Born Dwayne Bernard Hickman on May 18,...
arcamax.com

As you remember Sidney Poitier this weekend, cue up these films

I know Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role back in 1963 for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." I know the thespian, who died Thursday at age 94, was a man of dignity, elegance and grace who dared to have a career as a leading man in an industry that ignored the talents of Black actors.
The Independent

20 directors who hated their own movies, from Stanley Kubrick to David Fincher

There’s no denying that making a film is difficult.Not only does getting a story from script to screen cost millions (at least, those with well-known actors do), but it also requires both cast and crew to devote years to a singular project.Despite filmmaking being a labour of love, there are still occasions when a director – the person who arguably spends the most amount of time working on a film – can dislike the final results.The majority of cases stem from studio interference: when filmmakers have to make changes to their work due to creative differences with the financiers.Other common...
Variety

Wes Anderson Taps Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley for Roald Dahl Adaptation at Netflix

Wes Anderson has signed on to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for Netflix. Sources also note Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast, with production expected to start this month in London. Netflix had no comment on the reports. First published in 1977, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children. Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, which poses the question: “If you could see with your...
bee-news.com

Paris porcelain often a mystery

Paris porcelain is often a mystery to collectors. Sometimes it is sold as Vieux Paris or Old Paris. It was made in the 18th or early 19th century. Most pieces are not marked, but the porcelain is very white and the decorations are usually elaborate with many colors and gold trim. It was made by several different Paris potteries.
moviestvnetwork.com

Hollywood Heartbreak: Scandals

Not every match is made in heaven, and these break-ups made big, splashy headlines... Reynolds found her footing in the industry thanks to MGM, where she completed Singin’ in the Rain and where she had school on the studio lot with Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds and Fisher had their first official date at the Cocoanut Grove’s opening in 1954. They quickly became “America’s sweethearts” and married in 1955. But as Fisher continued his singing career and Reynolds continued acting, a divide began. It was worsened by the success of Tammy and the Bachelor, for which Eddie was jealous. The final straw came after the loss of his friend, producer Mike Todd, who was married to Elizabeth Taylor. As Fisher comforted the widow, they began an affair. The scandal shocked the nation. Despite Reynolds’ desire to reconcile, Fisher married Taylor in 1959. However, his new marriage was doomed by Cleopatra when Taylor fell for her co-star Richard Burton. As for Debbie and Elizabeth, they reconciled many years later thanks to her daughter Carrie Fisher’s film These Old Broads. “I was not a woman of the world, or a passionate woman like Elizabeth,” Reynolds said. “[Eddie] was way overmatched with her but he didn’t know that, and she didn’t realize it at the time, probably because she was in despair.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Time for more thrilling mysteries

This January is full of mysteries, and here are a few more to add to your reading list!. Secrets and scandal come to light after a home invasion in “My Darling Husband” by Kimberly Belle. Jade and Cam seem to have a perfect life and have it all...
IndieWire

Joel Coen Would Not Have Made ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ With Brother Ethan

Together, the Coen Brothers have covered a lot of ground as collaborators and co-directors, from stark neo noir (“Blood Simple”) to bluegrass-tinged whimsy (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) to mid-century Hollywood shenanigans (“Hail, Caesar!”). But an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” could only have happened once the pair put their partnership on hiatus, according to Joel Coen in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. Coen’s interest in “Macbeth” was first piqued when his wife, Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, asked him to consider directing her in the play as Lady Macbeth. He ended up not helming that production at Berkeley...
The Independent

‘He’s not the John Huston of his generation, he’s the Tolstoy’: Paul Thomas Anderson, as told by his stars

Ben Affleck has likened him to Orson Welles. Quentin Tarantino called him a “friendly competitor”. Sam Mendes declares him a “true auteur”. But to the people who know him best, Paul Thomas Anderson is a martini-swilling, intensely empathetic jokester, who just happened to make some of the greatest films of the past 25 years. He’s now back with Licorice Pizza, his first in four years, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) and Bradley Cooper as a walking, talking embodiment of #MeToo.It’s airier than many of Anderson’s previous films, free-flowing and humorous, relaxing into a vignetted tale...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Steve Martin Did His Own Spin on ‘Cyrano’ in 1987

The Jan. 28 release of Joe Wright’s Cyrano, in which Peter Dinklage plays the lovelorn lead, is the latest example of Hollywood’s enduring infatuation with the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. Among those to play Cyrano on the silver screen were José Ferrer (1950), Christopher Plummer (1962), Gérard Depardieu (1990) and Kevin Kline (2008). And that doesn’t include modernizations — the most memorable of which is 1987’s Roxanne. In that version, written by and starring a 41-year-old Steve Martin (Australia’s Fred Schepisi directed), the lead is not a French Army cadet but a small-town fireman named Charlie “C.D.” Bales...
