Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Spoiler Ban Officially Lifted

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix officially lifted the spoiler ban for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. The announcement was made through the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account. It states that the spoiler ban has lifted, as one month has passed since the release of Endwalker. Additionally, the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

