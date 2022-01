Spain has topped a list of countries Britons are planning to visit this year, according to a survey by ABTA, the Travel Association.The poll of 2,000 consumers, taken at the end of 2021, revealed nearly a third (29 per cent) of respondents planned to visit the Med holiday favourite in 2022.Second most popular was the US, with 18 per cent saying that they had plans to visit the States this year.Third on the list was France - which has currently banned most British visitors - with 17 per cent saying they’d like to visit.Italy and Greece rounded off the top...

