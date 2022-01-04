ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anitta signs with Sony Music Publishing

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnitta has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing. The 28-year-old Brazilian singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress has landed a new partnership with the major label's publishing arm to continue bringing her music to a global audience, after her major US breakthrough in 2021 with 'Girl From Rio'....

