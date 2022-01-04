ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Previewing the 2022 legislative session

The Nebraska City News Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, we are officially less than two weeks away from starting our legislative session. Since 2022 is the second session of our 107th Legislature, our session will only be 60 legislative days. We are currently projected to finish this upcoming session on April 20th. This column...

www.ncnewspress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Pandemic looms over New Hampshire legislative session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic will loom over the New Hampshire Legislature in 2022, affecting both what and where lawmakers debate. The Legislature will convene Wednesday, with the 400-member House meeting at a hotel expo center in Manchester and the 24-member Senate spreading out in Representatives Hall at the Statehouse to allow for social distancing.
MANCHESTER, NH
Hastings Tribune

Year in Review

District Judge Stephen Illingworth of Hastings of Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District retired from the bench after 33 years of service. Six lawyers submitted letters of application to fill the resulting vacancy. Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw and Josh Shaw of Sandy Creek were named All-Tribland football athletes of the year.
HASTINGS, NE
thelevisalazer.com

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session

Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session. When we convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, January 4, we start the clock on a 60-day session and an extensive list of goals to accomplish. Before we adjourn on April 15, we must craft a responsible budget, plan to invest federal COVID-relief funds wisely, redraw legislative and congressional district lines appropriately, and address storm recovery in west and western Kentucky and pandemic relief needs across our commonwealth. In addition, we will continue our efforts to improve child welfare, reform public assistance programs, and fill gaps in our approach to the mental health crisis. I hope to continue providing legislative updates throughout session and appreciate the opportunity to publish them here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thereflector.com

Lawmakers detail their legislative game plan for upcoming session

The 2022 Washington State Legislative Session is set to begin on Jan. 10. The 60-day “short” session will again be conducted with modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local lawmakers across the board expressed concerns over the modified procedure, which will now be in place for a second...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
NBC Connecticut

Lawmakers Return For 2022 Legislative Session Is Full of Uncertainty

The 2022 legislative session starts in a month. It's been more than a year since Connecticut residents have been able to address their lawmakers in person. The public is only allowed on the first floor of the State Capitol and legislative office building. Now lawmakers have to decide whether the people should have the ability to come to the building to testify in person.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSFA

House Republicans determine areas of importance for legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama House Republicans released their top priorities for the upcoming legislative session called “Standing Tall for Alabama.” These are general topics and specific bills that they will support or oppose as a body. “I believe the caucus platform committee has crafted a document that...
ALABAMA STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri legislative session begins with a push for election security

Multiple legislators introduced bills centered around election security on the first day of the Missouri legislative session. On Wednesday, state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, introduced Senate Bill 679, which includes outlawing electronic voting machines as well as requiring photo identification in order to vote. Luetkemeyer said this is a preemptive...
MISSOURI STATE
mageenews.com

Hosemann Sees Challenges, Opportunities in 2022 Legislative Session

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hosemann Sees Challenges, Opportunities in 2022 Legislative Session. Jackson, Miss. — A packed agenda awaits legislators who return to the Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Slama
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Economy#Capitol#The American Rescue Plan
The Independent

Three Washington Republican lawmakers attend Mike Lindell ‘cyber symposium’ using public funds

Three Washington Republican lawmakers attended a 2020 election conspiracy conference put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on the taxpayer dime, according to a recent report. The Seattle Times reports that state Representatives Robert Sutherland, Vicki Kraft and Brad Klippert flew to South Dakota to attend Mr Lindell's "Cyber Symposium," a three-day conspiracy-laden event that made claims so legally questionable that Fox News refused to air ads for the event. The three Republican lawmakers then requested and received reimbursements for their travel from the state legislature, totalling $4,361. Mr Lindell promised that he would provide "irrefutable" evidence that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Minnesota Reformer

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy