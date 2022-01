Mike Guerriero, owner of Guerriero’s Gelato shops in Montclair and Caldwell, spent Christmas monitoring his phone. He was waiting to see who’d call out next. People were getting together for the holidays. Omicron was spreading through the country. And Montclair, like many other locations, was reaching some of the highest coronavirus case numbers it has ever seen — these days, about 30 to 40 times as high as in early November.

