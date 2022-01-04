ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Brazil’s Bolsonaro will not need surgery on gut blockage, medics say

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to an intestinal obstruction, the...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bolsonaro starts potential annus horribilis with health scare

It was already shaping up to be a tough year for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with his popularity at an all-time low nine months from elections, the economy in recession and Covid-19 surging. Then the far-right leader had his New Year beach vacation come crashing to an end with an emergency flight to the hospital for a partially blocked intestine. Bolsonaro, 66, was discharged Wednesday, after the blockage came free without the surgery he initially said might be needed. But the health scare underlined the fragile state he appears to be in as he starts the final year of his term, and the countdown to elections that polls currently place him on track to lose badly to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Creates $126 Million Credit Line to Flood-Ravaged Northeast

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe flooding, a day after declining an offer of aid from Argentina. At least 24 people have died and tens of...
AMERICAS
AFP

Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarizing far-right president

When Jair Bolsonaro survived a knife attack at a 2018 campaign rally and went on to win Brazil's presidency that October, it only fueled die-hard supporters' faith in the man they call "The Myth." But the aura of invincibility around the far-right leader has faded as he enters the last year of his term with his popularity at an all-time low, the economy in recession and Brazil hit by one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. Complications from that infamous stabbing have likewise dogged the 66-year-old president -- the most recent emerging Monday, when he was rushed to the hospital because of an intestinal obstruction, his latest health problem since the attack. Bolsonaro, who tweeted a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, said he may need surgery to fix the blockage, which forced him to break off a New Year's beach vacation and jet to the hospital in Sao Paulo.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Brazil President Bolsonaro Rushed to Hospital Because He’s Literally Full of Shit

It’s not news that Brazil’s far-right anti-vaxxer President Jair Bolsonaro is full of shit—but now it appears to have been confirmed by medical practitioners. According to reports from Brazil, Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering from what was described as a suspected “intestinal obstruction.” Brazilian TV network Globo reported that the president was taken to hospital immediately after landing in Sao Paulo following a New Year vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, reportedly said and he’s being examined to see if surgery might be needed. Last year, he was hospitalized after suffering an extreme case of hiccups.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Reuters#Brazilian
crossroadstoday.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a statement the president had an intestinal obstruction...
HEALTH
jack1065.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas. The Brazilian TV...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Brazil
AFP

Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
HEALTH
Daily Herald

Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey

BRASILIA, Brazil -- As world leaders rely on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, Brazil's government is asking the online public for guidance. In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between...
HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil stops tracking savanna deforestation despite rising destruction

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will stop monitoring deforestation in the Cerrado, the world's most species-rich savanna, a government researcher said on Thursday citing a lack of funds, days after data showed destruction hitting a 6-year high in 2021. The Cerrado, which neighbors the Amazon rainforest and stretches...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy