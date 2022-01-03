ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held A Quarry Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
WAITE PARK -- Cross county ski enthusiasts of all ages can hit the trails at Quarry Park. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and...

The Weekender: SCSU Athletics, Open Skate and More!

ST. CLOUD -- If you're New Years Resolution is get out more, then check out this weeks central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating, go to Quarry Park for the annual Moonlight Ski event, catch one of several sporting events happening at St. Cloud State University, enjoy a breakfast with music by the St. Cloud String Quartet, and enjoy the music of Switch at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Don’t Miss The 5th Annual ‘Big Northeast Bar Crawl’ In Minneapolis

Christmas is over and we're still a ways off from spring...so, what do Minnesotans do? We crawl. Bar crawl, that is! Don't miss the 5th annual Big Northeast Bar Crawl in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 12!. It's coined 'the biggest bar crawl in Northeast Minneapolis'. Attendees will be able to...
Get To Know The Town Of Foley Better At Foley’s Area Expo

Foley is a pretty neat town in a thriving rural area! If you've ever wanted to get to know more about the town, the people, or the businesses...mark your calendar for Saturday, February 12. The Foley Area Chamber of Commerce is currently working to put together the Foley Area Expo....
City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had owned the business for 38 years. They sold it to their son Jason Mathiasen and his wife Mari. The second generation took over operations on January 1st.
SARTELL, MN
1 Year Ago: MN Woman Puts Vehicle Through Ice, Poses for Photos

A college student who put her vehicle through the ice of Lake Minnetonka didn't seem too concerned or upset as she posed for photos on top of her sinking vehicle. It seems like there's been an increase in vehicles and people going through ice this winter. We've reported numerous stories of ice houses, snowmobiles, ATV's and more falling through thin ice, some even resulting in death. Whether out of innocence or ignorance, people just don't seem to realize -- or care -- how fragile the ice on some Minnesota still is.
ACCIDENTS
Tall Ships Festival in Two Harbors Tickets on Sale Now

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. Tickets are on sale now, even though the festival doesn't happen for about 8 months. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you...
Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments For Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
Ice Castles in New Brighton Announces Opening Day

NEW BRIGHTON -- The Ice Castles in New Brighten will open for the season on Friday. Organizers say tickets for the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park go on sale on the company's website starting Tuesday night. The acre-sized interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones...
Can’t Say Enough About the Most Beautiful Airbnb Cabin in MN? [PHOTOS]

In October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Locally-Owned Coffee Shop Opening in Sartell

SARTELL -- There's a new coffee shop ready to serve the Sartell community. Second Street Coffeehouse is located in the former Liquid Assets building. Owner Meghan Kelsey says this is something she has wanted to do for about two years. She says as a mom, she wanted to create a welcoming space the community could use and enjoy.
SARTELL, MN
Nisswa Man Thrown From Snowmobile Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Nisswa man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his snowmobile this weekend. The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on Haven Road in Belle Prairie Township, about five miles north of Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brian Anderson...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Easter Candy Already Spotted on Store Shelves in Sartell

Christmas has just passed us, and right as we changed our calendar to 2022, Easter candy was spotted on store shelves in Sartell. I made a run to Walmart in Sartell on December 30th, and right as I walked in I saw Easter candy already on display. There were Valentine's Day chocolates and candies out too, and that was expected. It's the next big holiday on the calendar. But Easter isn't until Sunday, April 17th. It's late this year, but the Cadbury cream eggs are available over three months ahead of time.
St. Cloud Sawatdee Restaurant Sold To New Owners

ST. CLOUD -- The Sawatdee restaurant in downtown St. Cloud will soon have new ownership. Adrienne Donnel and Annie Meyer bought the building and will be closing on the property next Friday. Meyer says as an employee of Sawatdee for 8 years, she's excited to be able to keep this...
