Public Health

New York teacher arrested after allegedly giving Covid vaccine to 17-year-old

NBC News
 5 days ago

VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
CBS New York

Video Shows Long Island High School Teacher Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teenager Illegally

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video showing a Long Island woman who has no medical qualifications allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine. The two are not related, and the 17-year-old boy’s mother did not give her permission. The incident happened inside a Victorian-era Sea Cliff home on New Year’s Eve. The homeowner, 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo, can be seen in the video telling the teenager, “You’ll be fine, I hope.” “Here you go. At-home vaccine,” the teenager says. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, officials say the teenager wanted the vaccine, but his parents were against it. Doctors called the incident “irresponsible” because the...
SEA CLIFF, NY
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents

According to reports, the 54-year-old teacher was arrested after she reportedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The 17-year-old student reportedly received the vaccine without the permission of the boy’s parents. Officials said the teacher has no medical qualifications. After allegedly receiving the vaccine, the 17-year-old boy went home and told his mother.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
