New York teacher arrested after allegedly giving Covid vaccine to 17-year-old

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video showing a Long Island woman who has no medical qualifications allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine.
The two are not related, and the 17-year-old boy’s mother did not give her permission.
The incident happened inside a Victorian-era Sea Cliff home on New Year’s Eve.
The homeowner, 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo, can be seen in the video telling the teenager, “You’ll be fine, I hope.”
“Here you go. At-home vaccine,” the teenager says.
As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, officials say the teenager wanted the vaccine, but his parents were against it.
Doctors called the incident “irresponsible” because the...
Comments / 8