COD Foundation Job Posting – Executive Assistant and Special Projects Associate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Assistant and Special Projects Associate Job Description. This position manages the Office of the Executive Director and serves as a liaison to the Board of Directors; coordinates external relations efforts, donor cultivation, and stewardship; and oversees special projects. The Executive Assistant/Special Projects Associate provides administrative support and coordinates several projects...

