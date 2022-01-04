ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pediatricians Say New Year’s Resolutions Can Benefit Kids

By lstrager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year’s resolutions aren’t just for grown-ups anymore. According to CNN, The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents and guardians sit down with kids to help them pick out some goals to work toward in 2022. They say kids can learn to focus on healthy habits and new goals just...

WTOP

Pediatricians: Amid covid surge, parents can send kids back to school

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, pediatricians argue “parents should send their children back to school.”. With winter break just about wrapped up, parents are rushing out to get kids tested for COVID-19 and some school systems around the region are delaying their return back to the classroom to either give students more time to get a test result or to allow any new infections that were spread around winter break to subside.
KIDS
Lima News

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents get kids to try healthier foods?

Q: My kids are such picky eaters. How can I get them to try healthier options?. A: Picky eating in childhood, especially between 2 and 4 years old, is very common. It can cause a lot of mealtime conflict, with parents highly invested in children eating their vegetables and children highly invested in refusing to do so.
KIDS
Omaha.com

Creating New Year's resolutions helps kids built high levels of hope

The tradition of marking the New Year with a resolution can be traced back to more than 4,000 years ago. The Babylonians believed that whatever we did on the first day of the year would have implications for the year ahead. As we end a calendar year, it’s human nature...
KIDS
theatlanta100.com

Rethinking New Year’s resolutions

I’ve never really made New Year’s resolutions. As I’ve grown older, instead I’ve discovered other ways to find inspiration toward growth and change upon starting a new year. I now select a word for the year and create a vision board to help guide me where I want to go.
LIFESTYLE
spacecoastdaily.com

New Years Resolutions: Modify Risky Behavior By Focusing On Positive Benefits

ABOVE VIDEO: “Quitting Smoking Timeline” emphasizes the positive effects of quitting smoking and how the body restores itself to health. (QuitSmokingCom) BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – According to research from the University College London and presented at the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, campaigns to get young people to stop smoking may be more successful by focusing on the positive benefits, such as having more money and better skin, rather than emphasizing negative outcomes like increased disease risk.
MELBOURNE, FL
newfolks.com

5 New Year’s resolutions ideas for kids that promote healthy habits

New Year’s resolutions have quite a long track record. The practice of setting goals when welcoming in a new year date all the way back to the ancient Babylonians. Back then, New Year’s Day was celebrated in March, not January. The ancient Romans also had a habit of starting a new year with resolutions as did early Christians. Today, New Year’s resolutions aren’t necessarily based on religion. Instead, New Year’s resolutions are more personal and often involve losing weight, getting the finances in order, and decluttering or organizing the house. Of course, while lots of people make resolutions at the start of a new year, these goals often fall by the wayside by Valentine’s Day. According to the American Psychological Association, the secret to keeping New Year’s resolutions is to limit your resolutions to small goals instead of large ones like losing weight. New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for adults either. Kids can benefit from setting goals or resolutions for the upcoming year. Make New Year’s resolutions for kids a family affair.
KIDS
healio.com

AHA: Small changes can improve adherence to New Year’s resolutions

Starting small, replacing red and processed meat, maintaining physical activity, reducing stress and meal planning are all ways suggested by the American Heart Association to stay healthy during the new year. According to a press release from the association, New Year’s resolutions are often easier to make than to keep....
LIFESTYLE
wnypapers.com

Commit to a New Year's resolution that benefits others: Volunteer at a Catholic Health facility

Another year has passed and 2022 is here! What’s on your New Year’s resolution list? Now is the time that many of us are reflecting on the passing year and thinking about what we want to do differently in the new year. It’s a great time to start with a fresh slate, to tackle unachieved goals, and try new experiences. Volunteering at Catholic Health can help you find the right volunteer opportunity and make it so much easier to meet your goals in the New Year.
CHARITIES
inkfreenews.com

Milford Library Can Help With New Year’s Resolutions

MILFORD — It’s the beginning of a new year, and that time when many make resolutions to either add something new to our lives or take something away. For instance, we may want to exercise more, eat healthier, pick up a new hobby or maybe kick a bad habit, lose weight, or alleviate stress in some way. But where and how do you start?
MILFORD, IN
kurv.com

Omicron Surge Vexes Parents Of Children Too Young For Shots

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon. Efforts are ongoing.
KIDS
centerforhealthjournalism.org

'The kids I see have been flattened — lifeless, listless, bored.'

The phone rings at least three times a day with the same message from a distraught parent: my daughter needs someone to talk to (and it’s usually a daughter in middle school or high school). I ask what’s going on. They say she wants therapy, she is depressed and anxious. I say there is a wait list. For the first time in my social work career, doing private practice psychotherapy from home, there is a demand no one saw coming.
KIDS
Deborah J Fox, MSW

Eight New Year's Resolutions That Can Strengthen Your Relationship

Consider the marriage vow you never took: When a pandemic comes in the future and you are required to be in quarantine with your partner and your future children (who will be home from school), do you accept that you will drive each other crazy and commit to summoning up your best self to ignore those small annoying habits that will make you cringe, and read all those articles on how to enhance your relationship that will have been building up on your nightstand?
Record-Journal

Microgreen farmer in Cheshire can help with New Year’s resolution

CHESHIRE — For those who make a commitment to eating healthier in the new year, John Vojtek’s Vitality Greens might help with keeping that resolution. Cheshire residents, Vojtek and his wife, Cathryn, have three children. A registered nurse, Vojtek practices healthy, clean eating for himself and his family, in part, by growing his own microgreens.
CHESHIRE, CT

