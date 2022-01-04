ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Area Schools Prepare for Home COVID-19 Testing

By Eastwick Press
eastwickpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul announced over the weekend she would like to see a process where if a child in a school district tests positive for COVID-19, not all the classmates need to be quarantined....

eastwickpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Independent

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Covid#School Districts#Home
CBS Miami

South Florida Schools Scramble To Address Teacher Shortage Due To COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the number of teachers calling in sick on Tuesday, after the Christmas break, dropped compared with Monday and he said he was hopeful the situation would improve by the end of the week. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Carvalho after he returned to Miami Jackson Senior High School where he started his career in 1990 and where he was teaching a class in Environmental Science. ”Today, 1,700 teachers were out sick,” said Carvalho. That compared with 2,110 teachers who were out sick on the Monday after the Christmas break and with 1,333...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago area COVID-19 testing reopens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many Winnebago County COVID-19 testing sites were closed due to the holiday weekend. U of I College of Medicine will not be doing the shield or saliva testing until they reopen on January 3, but residents can get vaccinated next week. The Winnebago County Health Department will be doing COVID-19 and […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
abc12.com

Michigan schools urged to push masks, vaccine, testing as COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are urging schools across Michigan to recommend vaccines, masks and testing when they return from the holiday break. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education sent a joint letter to public school superintendents urging them to continue policies that prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
postsouth.com

Area hospitals: Emergency room not for COVID-19 testing

Capital area hospitals have advised those in need of a COVID-19 test should avoid emergency rooms. Both Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake released statements concerning increased wait times for patients who are injured or seriously ill amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Louisiana. As a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
VTDigger

State plans to shake up school Covid-19 testing processes

Under new guidance expected in early 2022, officials said they plan to recommend that parents — not school staff — administer Covid-19 tests to students. But few other details on the plan were available. Read the story on VTDigger here: State plans to shake up school Covid-19 testing processes.
EDUCATION
delawarepublic.org

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Sun Chronicle

DESE to issue rapid COVID-19 home test kits to all schools in the state so teachers, staff can test before classes resume

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday it will send 200,000 at-home rapid antigen tests to school districts so all teachers and staff across Massachusetts can test for COVID-19 before they return to school after the holiday break. Every school district will receive enough tests to distribute...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy