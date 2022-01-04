ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate Buckwheat Porridge [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk, or any non-dairy milk. Optional Toppings: banana, berries, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut, etc. Add the buckwheat groats to a medium sauce pan along with 3...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Steak So It Stays Tender and Juicy

Steak is a staple at Ree Drummond's house—she does live on a cattle ranch after all! But what happens when you make a big steak dinner and have leftovers that you don't want to waste? Read on for some tips on how to reheat steak so it is just as delicious the next day, then try some of our favorite recipes like pan-fried ribeye steak, peppercorn-crusted steak with creamed spinach, and easy steakhouse mashed potato bowls.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake Recipe

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES

