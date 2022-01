Most of us have heard that the healthy lifestyle habits we have now can help prevent or lower our risk of developing issues like diabetes and heart disease as we age. But did you know that the habits we forge now can also reduce our risk of cognitive declines as we get older? Growing research shows that people who have high blood pressure, high fasting blood sugars and heavier body weights in theirs 20s and 30s are more likely to experience cognitive declines as they get older. In this healthy Mediterranean-inspired MIND diet plan, we chose a week of brain-boosting meals and foods to protect your head and improve your overall health.

