Today Carbon County commissioners recognize retiring treasurer Ron Sheehan for his years of service to the county, his friendship, and his sense of humor. Ron Sheehan has performed the elected duties of county treasurer for twenty years. He began his career in banking before serving Jim Thorpe borough council as vice president. Prior to treasurer, Sheehan served as accountant and fiscal deputy in the Carbon County Controller’s Office. The Jim Thorpe native is also known for his service to the community holding various positions for a number of clubs and committees.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO