Higher interest rates have caused market sentiment to turn against this software stock. Unity expects to report around 30% revenue growth for the fourth quarter. Unity Software's (NYSE:U) stock price has bounced around over the last few months. Shares initially took off toward the $200 level after a better-than-expected earnings report in November, when the company announced the acquisition of Weta Digital for $1.6 billion.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO