Which Carolina Are More People Moving Too?

More people are moving out of Ohio than moving in as the state is one of the top 10 in the nation for people leaving, according to a new study released by United Van Lines. The 45th United Van Lines’ Annual National Movers Study showed Americans moved last year to lower-density areas and to be closer to family. A similar study from U-Haul, however, ranked Ohio in the middle of the pack (24th) for those moving out. U-Haul based its study on arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO