On Tuesday night, Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda shared a message for fans after a long day of filming a brand new episode of the hit A&E series. The newest season of Storage Wars is currently underway after premiering in early November. It’s the 13th season of the popular reality series based on storage unit auctions in California. The fan-favorite series debuted on A&E back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. In fact, the show has been so successful, multiple spinoffs in different states have been produced by the network.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO