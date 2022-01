According to the final 2020 death data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, there was a record increase in the overall death rate, and a 1.8 year drop in life expectancy in 2020 due to COVID-19. The death rate went up 17% from 2019 with about 835 deaths per 100,000 people. It increased even more within ethnic and racial minority groups – the death rate among Hispanic people was three times greater than white people, while the death rate for Black people was twice as much.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO