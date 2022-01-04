ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW's Eddie Kingston to headline NJPW Strong

Cover picture for the articleThree matches have been announced for this week's episode of NJPW Strong. In the show's main event, AEW's Eddie Kingston will face Gabriel Kidd. This will be Kingston's second appearance on Strong, his...

Eddie Kingston Believes That Wrestling Has Improved Its Attention Over Wrestlers’ Health

AEW’s Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Yahoo! Sports to promote AEW’s debut on TBS. Kingston stated that the old way of handling problems in wrestling was wrong, and he will try his best to push for a positive change: “I do things because I think they’re right, not because other people think they are right, but it’s what I feel and what I feel needs to be said in the moment. You don’t need to agree with me, you don’t need to like me, you don’t need to respect me, but I’m going to do it. We’ve tried the old way, we’ve lost a lot of people because we did things the wrong way. I’ve lost a lot of friends who have overdosed from drugs because they were down and out, didn’t think they could get help. I’ve lost a couple of friends to suicide because they thought they were alone and they took their lives. We’ve done the old way. Let’s try and break out of that now and save peoples’ lives instead of just pushing it down the whole time.”
Eddie Kingston On Pro Wrestling’s Need To Break From “The Old Way”

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, outspoken AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed the complicated topics of both addictions and injuries that pro wrestlers sometimes face. Prefacing his statement with a reminder that he speaks unapologetically, Kingston conceded that things have been “done the wrong way” in the past. Notably, when wrestlers push down their pain mentally and physically, leading to premature death.
News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname. We noted earlier this week...
Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
Midnight Mania! Ciryl Gane acknowledges Francis Ngannou, ‘I’ve never seen anyone as powerful’

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou will battle in just over two weeks time at UFC 270 from Anaheim, Calif., and the victor will be crowned the undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion. Appropriately, the anticipation has really started building quickly as the days until the event dwindle, but a great deal of the drama revolves around Ngannou and ex-coach Fernand Lopez, rather than “The Predator’s” actual opponent.
Photo Online of a Bloody Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynamite

A new photo is online of Bryan Danielson bloodied from the effects of his World Championship match at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson Krule, the Senior Visual Producer for the Player’s Tribune, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from last night’s show in Newark, New Jersy including a graphic photo of Danielson being tended to after the match.
Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill live results: Four title matches

Four titles will be on the line at Impact Hard to Kill including both the Impact and Ring of Honor World titles. In the main event, Impact World Champion Moose will defend in a three-way against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey while ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend against Chris Sabin.
Video: Jake Paul shows off skills during ‘1st day training kicks’

Jake Paul is doing his absolute best to take over the world of boxing, but the social media sensation is also eyeing down an eventual move to MMA. While Paul has really only fought aging MMA fighters on the decline he has shined in each boxing appearance to date. This includes his recent knockout destruction over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. If you haven’t seen it you’re truly missing out.
Top NJPW Star Off Saturday’s “Wrestle Kingdom” Due To Injuries

KENTA will miss New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 show at Yokohama Arena on Saturday. He’s recovering from multiple injuries following his “no disqualification” match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Wrestle Kingdom show on Wednesday. New Japan announced early Friday that KENTA is recovering from a...
Charles Oliveira’s eyesight so bad he sees ‘three opponents’ in UFC fights

Charles Oliveira has revealed just how bad his eyesight is, joking that he sees three opponents across from him whenever he fights.The UFC lightweight champion, who usually wears glasses when he is not training or competing, last fought in December, submitting Dustin Poirier to retain his title.The victory saw Oliveira go 2-0 in 2021, with the Brazilian having knocked out Michael Chandler in May to claim the lightweight belt – which had been vacated by the retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2020.Speaking on the Brazilian MMA Legends podcast, Oliveira joked: “So I see three [opponents]. Three guys for me...
Impact comments on Mickie James WWE Royal Rumble announcement

On Friday night's SmackDown, it was announced that Mickie James will be returning to WWE to take part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. The announcement came with the acknowledgment that James is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. It was mentioned by Pat McAfee on commentary, and WWE also referred to James as the Impact Knockouts Champion on social media.
