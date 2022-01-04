AEW's Eddie Kingston to headline NJPW Strong

AEW’s Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Yahoo! Sports to promote AEW’s debut on TBS. Kingston stated that the old way of handling problems in wrestling was wrong, and he will try his best to push for a positive change: “I do things because I think they’re right, not because other people think they are right, but it’s what I feel and what I feel needs to be said in the moment. You don’t need to agree with me, you don’t need to like me, you don’t need to respect me, but I’m going to do it. We’ve tried the old way, we’ve lost a lot of people because we did things the wrong way. I’ve lost a lot of friends who have overdosed from drugs because they were down and out, didn’t think they could get help. I’ve lost a couple of friends to suicide because they thought they were alone and they took their lives. We’ve done the old way. Let’s try and break out of that now and save peoples’ lives instead of just pushing it down the whole time.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO