James Bond fans are remembering No Time To Die as 2021 comes to a close. 007's most recent adventure has taken up residence on many end-of-year lists. A lot of people have enjoyed the final Daniel Craig Bond film. It's not hard to see why, as so many had to wait to get a chance to see it. 2020 was originally set to play host to the finale, but because of the global situation, things got pushed back to 2021. Once No Time To Die hit theaters, theatergoers were reminded that 007 will always be a massive box office draw. In a time where a lot of film fans online lament the domination of superhero blockbusters, the action film franchise more than holds its own against the competition. (The Fast Saga's entry also stands out as resistant to the pandemic's dampening influence.)

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO