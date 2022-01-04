ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OotqI_0dcIoptR00
  • Barclays raised the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from $16 to $20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.5% to $16.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) from $100 to $115. Marvell Technology shares rose 1% to $90.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) from $45 to $33. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 1.5% to close at $29.23 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) price target from $465 to $325. Teleflex shares rose 1.9% to close at $334.73 on Monday.
  • Societe Generale raised Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) price target from $365 to $400. Linde shares fell 0.6% to $336.52 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lifted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $355 to $376. Sherwin-Williams shares dropped 1.1% to $335.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) price target from $41 to $50. Warner Music Group shares fell 2.2% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $152 to $110. Medtronic shares fell 0.6% to $105.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) from $92 to $98. Baxter International shares rose 0.2% to $87.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) price target from $250 to $315. Stryker shares rose 1.4% to $272.04 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 615 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS). The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $75.13...
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Three stocks had a rough 2021, but the New Year might change that. Both Lemonade and fuboTV have new products that could stand out in 2022. Twilio’s stock fell consistently in 2021, but the business only grew stronger. When it came to tech stocks in 2021, no matter how...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stryker Corporation#Teleflex Incorporated#Barclays#Hpe#Needham#Marvell Technology#Mrvl#Wolverine World Wide#Www#Tfx#Societe Generale#Lin#Bmo Capital#Shw#Sherwin Williams#Warner Music Group Corp#Wmg#Medtronic#Mdt#Baxter International Inc
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.34% to $171.63 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.29 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.4% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In FDS: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.87 shares of FactSet Research Systems at the time with $1,000. This investment in FDS would have produced an average annual return of 14.63%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion.
STOCKS
investing.com

Target, ConAgra Fall Premarket; Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, January 6th. Please refresh for updates. Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) stock rose 2.7% after the pharmacy chain posted a profit for the first quarter versus a loss a year ago, allowing the company to raise its full-year forecast. Heavy customer demand for Covid vaccines and tests were a big factor behind the results.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for BorgWarner (BWA)?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021. Q. When is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) reporting earnings?. A. BorgWarner’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022....
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $64.71 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $50.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(MO) - Analyzing Altria Group Inc's Short Interest

Altria Group Inc's (NYSE:MO) short percent of float has fallen 6.56% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.47 million shares sold short, which is 0.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For GitLab

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $126.57 versus the current price of GitLab at $70.41, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares rose 3.95% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares increased by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Smartsheet

Within the last quarter, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $93.83 versus the current price of Smartsheet at $68.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Smartsheet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
96K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy