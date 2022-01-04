10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays raised the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from $16 to $20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.5% to $16.55 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) from $100 to $115. Marvell Technology shares rose 1% to $90.33 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut the price target on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) from $45 to $33. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 1.5% to close at $29.23 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) price target from $465 to $325. Teleflex shares rose 1.9% to close at $334.73 on Monday.
- Societe Generale raised Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) price target from $365 to $400. Linde shares fell 0.6% to $336.52 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lifted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $355 to $376. Sherwin-Williams shares dropped 1.1% to $335.39 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) price target from $41 to $50. Warner Music Group shares fell 2.2% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $152 to $110. Medtronic shares fell 0.6% to $105.44 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) from $92 to $98. Baxter International shares rose 0.2% to $87.07 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) price target from $250 to $315. Stryker shares rose 1.4% to $272.04 in pre-market trading.
