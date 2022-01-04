2022 Historical Fiction To Add To Your TBR Right Now

Cold weather reading is my favorite reading! The best part of my day is curling up under the covers with my daughter and reading books together. Some days this happens a lot; other days, she doesn’t want to sit still and I read at her while I’m under the covers and she’s playing, but whatever works! She has already picked her favorite book of the year — Love, Violet — which means we are unfortunately making valentines far before Valentine’s Day. In fact, I’m writing this in late November so Christmas has yet even to pass and I have several valentines sitting on my desk. A small price to pay for reading such a charming book and the first picture book featuring an F/F crush! I’m so glad my daughter will be able to read picture books with the diverse representation that just wasn’t pictured in children’s books when I was a kid (though was very much present in the real world).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO