2022 Historical Fiction To Add To Your TBR Right Now

When you’re a baby, books aren’t just books. Books can also be play toys, chew toys, and occasionally even bath toys, which means that keeping books intact can be quite the challenge for parents and caregivers. As part of developing early literacy skills, it’s important that the youngest of readers can interact with and enjoy books as objects. Even if a child isn’t using a book traditionally, just their awareness of books as entertaining objects will help set them up for future success in reading. Additionally, books specially made to be indestructible baby books can also serve as teething toys or help babies develop their motor skills through extra-thick, easily turnable pages and lift the flap options.
