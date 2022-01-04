Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning

Does WALL-E use Machine Learning for voice recognition?. Before becoming a software engineer, our university president spoke before graduating students during my college time. After many years, I still remember the main idea given by prof Tadeusiewicz: “using a rational approach, we understand particular fields in science already well, yet a lot of unexplored and possibly valuable discoveries are at the junction of different fields”. It was concise and worthwhile for a young student to investigate this interpretation deeper. Computer science alone gives an immense opportunity to create and explore different areas, and after adding combinations from various fields, it became even more fascinating. From a business perspective, software engineering digitalises existing businesses and creates new niches. Transforming existing businesses takes a common-sense approach, and new territory requires a solid mental model to define what is worthwhile and not.
