Johnson does not deserve Garter knighthood like Blair’s, says Keir Starmer

By Andrew Woodcock
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson does not deserve the same honours as Tony Blair when he eventually steps down as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader today defended the Queen’s award of a knighthood of the Order of the Garter to Mr Blair, describing him as “a very successful prime minister (who) made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country”.

But answering questions following a speech in Birmingham, he rejected the suggestion that Mr Johnson too should become a member of the country’s most senior chivalric order when he leaves office.

“I don’t think this prime minister has earned the right to have an honour,” said Starmer.

“I do think Tony Blair has.” Last week’s announcement of the gong for Blair sparked a petition which has gained 500,000 signatures calling for the offer to be withdrawn due to his involvement in taking the UK to war in Iraq in 2003.

But appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sir Keir dismissed the idea that the award was a “thorny issue”.

“I don’t think it’s thorny at all,” said the Labour leader. “I think he deserves the honour.

“Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views and I understand there are strong view son the Iraq War - there were at the time and there still are.

“But that doesn’t detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”

The rank of knight companion of the Order of the Garter is held by no more than 24 people at a time, selected personally by the Queen without consulting the prime minister, to recognise public service and service to the sovereign.

It is traditional for the sovereign to offer the honour to prime ministers following their departure from 10 Downing Street, though the award sometimes comes several years after they leave office. Harold Macmillan declined the honour and it was not offered to Alec Douglas-Home as he was already a knight of the Order of the Thistle, but all of the other prime ministers of the Queen’s reign up to Sir Tony have joined the Garter.

Asked if Mr Johnson backed Sir Tony’s knighthood, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said it was “a matter for Her Majesty for the Queen”, adding: “I would point out that every prime minister before Tony Blair has received similar honours.”

Labour demands answers over PM's 'Great Exhibition 2' promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
IRA victims' anger at honour for 'Sir Tony' Blair: Former Prime Minister is slammed over his secret deal to provide 'effective amnesty to murderers' as part of Northern Ireland peace talks

Victims of IRA atrocities condemned Tony Blair's knighthood yesterday over his secret deal to provide 'get out of jail free' cards to almost 200 suspected terrorists. Families torn apart by Republican attacks hit out at the former prime minister for 'providing an effective amnesty to murderers and bombers' as part of the 1998 Northern Ireland peace deal.
Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over 'Great Exhibition 2' plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
Tories think Boris Johnson is like Edward Heath not Margaret Thatcher, ex-cabinet minister warns

Tories view Boris Johnson as a leader like the discredited Edward Heath rather than their hero Margaret Thatcher, a former cabinet minister has warned him.Liam Fox also agreed that accusations that the prime minister broke Covid rules “will be hard to dispel” – after the controversy over lockdown-busting No 10 parties crashed his poll ratings.The former trade and defence secretary urged Mr Johnson to revamp his “chaotic” Downing Street operation, by appointing “someone with the authority to make the right calls”.But he urged fellow MPs to step back from an expected bid to topple him this year, saying: “This...
Keir Starmer: "There has got to be change" at Sandwell Council

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there has got to be change" at an under-fire local authority. But he also said the new leader of Sandwell Council "knows what needs to be done". Sir Keir also ruled out an internal party investigation into the conduct of members of the...
'Blair's an untried war criminal': Labour MP defies Starmer and attacks ex-PM's knighthood as more families of troops killed in Iraq say they will hand back their sons' medals and petition to block honour races past 750,000 signatures

Furious relatives of fallen troops have vowed to hand their medals back in disgust at Tony Blair’s knighthood as a petition to strip the former prime minister of the honour passed 750,000 signatures. A group of military parents have started discussing a protest in London to return their Elizabeth...
Voices: New suit, new hair, same lies – welcome back to Prime Minister's Questions

New suit. New hair. Same lies. Well, not the same ones actually. There were new lies too. There always are. Whatever the subject, whatever the question, the prime minister will find a way to lie about it.At this point it would be apposite simply to rename the weekly House of Commons sessions “Prime Minister’s Lies”, if only for the acronym. What did you do this week? PMSL at PMLs. It is the only psychological coping strategy.Angela Rayner had to stand in for Keir Starmer, who – 24 hours after his most recent relaunch –has tested positive for Covid and has...
Tony Blair's ex-defence chief 'told to burn memo saying Iraq invasion could be illegal'

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary Geoff Hoon has claimed he was told by Downing Street to “burn” a memo that suggested the invasion of Iraq could be illegal.The ex-Labour minister said his own adviser was told “in no uncertain terms” to get rid of a memo written by former attorney general Lord Goldsmith.Details of Mr Hoon’s claims, which appear in his recently-published memoir See How They Run, comes as the former prime minister faces a campaign to block his knighthood.More than 680,000 people have signed a petition to rescind the gong, and a YouGov poll indicated that 63 per cent of...
Boris Johnson rejects looser immigration rules in return for India trade deal, after Tory protest

Boris Johnson has ruled out relaxing immigration rules to tempt India to sign a trade deal, after a Tory MP protested at being held “to ransom”.Ministers are expected to open talks with Delhi on easier and cheaper visas on a visit later this month, after hopes for a rapid-fire post-Brexit agreement were thwarted last year.But, in the Commons, the strategy was attacked by Edward Leigh, a Brexit-backing Conservative, who told him: “Whilst a free trade deal is valuable in itself, we should not be held to ransom.“Would he agree with me that our new working-class voters who voted Brexit...
Johnson accused of misrepresenting Labour policies – and his own – at PMQs

Boris Johnson has been accused of making a number of misrepresentations during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.Labour said the Prime Minister not only misrepresented the opposition’s position on a number of issues, but also his own.Here are the contested statements made by Mr Johnson during the session.– InflationMr Johnson did not take the opportunity to correct his comments on inflation when challenged to do so by Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner.Ms Rayner, in a point of order, said she was sure that the Prime Minister did not wish to mislead MPs and asked him to correct the record after he...
Ministers plough on with National Insurance hike despite Rees-Mogg's calls

Ministers were resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike to protect struggling households after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg argued to the Cabinet the rise should be shelved.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted on Thursday the decision has been made collectively as there is a “very good case” for the 1.25 percentage point increase to support the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus and overhaul social care.A significant number of Tory MPs oppose the hike being imposed in April, as does Labour and Lord Frost resigned from the Cabinet citing high taxation as one of his major concerns.It was understood...
Keir Starmer: Labour leader tests positive for Covid and will miss PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has again tested positive for Covid and will self-isolate for the sixth time since the pandemic began.Deputy leader Angela Rayner will step in and go up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, a party spokesman said.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in late October, before returning to work in early November.His latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period...
Voices: The booster drive can't save Boris Johnson from 'partygate' and the cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has done his best to avoid journalists’ questions in recent weeks but it suited him to finally face them at last night’s Downing Street press conference. He was accused of being “in hiding” over the festive break to avoid speaking about the No 10 parties before Christmas 2020. The backcloth for his two public appearances was (inevitably) vaccination centres (not far from his Chequers country retreat), rather than a cheese and wine party.But Johnson needed to give the impression of starting the new year on the front foot. Message to voters: the chaos of the past two months...
Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid for a second time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid for a second time and is now isolating. His deputy, Angela Rayner, filled in for him at the first 2022 session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Sir Keir also tested positive for Covid last October and had to miss...
