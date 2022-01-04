ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF AZARGA URANIUM ACQUISITION: CREATION OF TOP TIER UNITED STATES ISR URANIUM COMPANY

By enCore Energy Corp.
Moore News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ, OTCQB:AZZUF, FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga...

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Forum Energy farms out Highrock uranium project to Sassy Resources, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. [FMC-TSXV; FDCFF-OTCQB] signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to option the drill-ready Highrock uranium project to Sassy Resources Corp. [SASY-CSE; SSYRF-OTC]. Forum’s 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Energy Fuels says could ramp uranium output if Kazakh supply dips

Jan 6 (Reuters) - United States-based Energy Fuels Inc said on Thursday it could start producing 500,000 pounds annually of uranium within six months if prices for the nuclear fuel rise due to the political unrest in Kazakhstan. Energy Fuels says its production could then ramp to 2.5 million pounds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

uranium acquisition

Uranium development company enCore Energy has completed its acquisition of Azarga Uranium, consolidating the two companies' US exploration and development stage in-situ leach (ISL) uranium projects and estimated resources totalling 99 million pounds U3O8 (38,080 tU). Azarga is now a 100%-owned subsidiary of enCore. Kingsville Dome (Image: enCore) The companies'...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
State
Colorado State
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
South Dakota State
Corpus Christi, TX
Industry
State
Utah State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turner Venture Group Announces Acquisition Agreement of Hemp / CBD Company

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the 'Company') ('Turner') (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Texas-based Hemp / CBD consumer packaged goods (CPG) Company ('Hemp Operator') operating with 3 existing retail stores and a national e-commerce sales presence.
AUSTIN, TX
rigzone.com

Dominion Energy Closes Pipeline Sale

The deal spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn. Dominion Energy Inc. closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., a deal that spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn. Southwest bought Questar and its transportation and storage assets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Southwest Gas Holdings Completes Acquisition of Questar Pipeline From Dominion Energy

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has completed the acquisition of Dominion Energy Quester Pipeline, LLC, and its subsidiaries and certain affiliates (collectively "Questar Pipeline Entities"). Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has also created a new subsidiary named MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company (MountainWest) that owns the Questar Pipeline Entities. The Questar Pipeline Entities will be rebranded under the MountainWest brand during the first half of 2022.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#United States#Encore#European Union#Encore Energy#Cnw#Eu#Encuf#Azarga Uranium Corp#Otcqb#Azzuf#Fra#Arrangement#Rosita Kingsville#Isr
svinews.com

Uranium company purchase could boost production

BUFFALO — Uranium production in the Powder River Basin could be on the upswing after Uranium Energy Corp. acquired Uranium One Americas, in a deal closed on Monday. The sale consisted of U1A’s assets in the Powder River Basin, including the Irigaray and Christensen Ranch projects in Johnson and Campbell counties. The deal could mean renewed uranium production and processing in the Willow Creek area, resulting in jobs and additional tax revenue, according to Scott Melbye, executive vice president of the Texas-based UEC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

TC Energy's Keystone pipeline shut since Tuesday on extreme cold

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has temporarily shut its base Keystone pipeline system due to unplanned maintenance that began last night as a result of extremely cold temperatures. TC says its attempts to restart the 590K bbl/day pipeline have been challenged by far-below normal temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in...
ENVIRONMENT
investmentu.com

Uranium Penny Stocks List

Uranium penny stocks could be a wise investment for the future. Demand for uranium has been going up in the recent decade. The U.S. has become thirstier for it, and has begun stockpiling. Further, the 2011 Japanese nuclear disaster and COVID-19 are two incidents pushing U.S. uranium stocks higher. Now...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

The AZEK Company Acquires StruXure Outdoor, Inc.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech ® decking, rail and accessories, and Versatex ® and AZEK Trim ®, today announced its acquisition of StruXure Outdoor, Inc. (“StruXure”), a designer and manufacturer of high quality and innovative aluminum pergolas and cabanas. The acquisition expands AZEK’s position in the broader outdoor living category and complements its already strong portfolio of products that benefit from AZEK’s expertise in material conversion and the industry’s long-term secular growth trends.
ECONOMY
Moore News

NextPoint Financial Inc. Acquires Community Tax LLC for US$90M in Cash and Stock, Adding Tax Debt Resolution and Related Services to its Expanding Array of Financial Services Offerings

CHICAGO, IL and HURST, TX, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (OTC Pink: NACQF), ("NextPoint" or the "Company"), an all-inclusive financial services destination providing tax services, loans and other solutions for underserved consumers and small businesses, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Chicago-based Community Tax LLC, ("Community Tax"), a fast-growing leader in tax debt resolution and other tax-related services for approximately US$90 million in cash and stock, subject to certain closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be accretive to NextPoint's 2022 earnings.
INCOME TAX
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Red Lake Gold adds uranium project to portfolio

Red Lake Gold Inc. [RGLD-CSE] said Thursday it has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Preston District Uranium Project, which is located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The Athabasca Basin is a region that is best known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, accounting for 20% of...
ECONOMY
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy