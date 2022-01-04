Blushing swirl around our dream-pop hearts with ‘Sour Punch’

Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2021 — For more than a decade mix engineer Mitch McCarthy has built a reputation in the industry for his ability to cut to the core of pop’s emotional pull, creating crucial mixes for artists like Conan Gray, Bebe Rexha, Ben Platt, Melanie Martinez, and his most recent work on Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Sour’, including its inescapable lead single ‘drivers license’. His keen ear for detail and finely tuned workflow has allowed him to expertly balance the rapidly evolving sonic landscape of Top-40 with the speed and fluency required by today’s producers in the music industry. To ensure that he can consistently deliver on pop’s rapidly changing sonic ambitions, McCarthy has developed a trusted blend of analog and digital tools in his workflow and relies on Amphion One18 speakers for his primary monitoring needs.
