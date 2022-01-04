Blushing swirl around our dream-pop hearts with ‘Sour Punch’

The first time Howard Grimes met Al Green, he wasn’t sure the singer was who he claimed to be. Grimes was touring with Willie Mitchell’s band as a drummer when a man approached the ensemble at a show in Fort Worth, Texas, asking to perform a song. At the time, Green had released “Back Up Train,” a modest hit, but he was hardly a household name. Mitchell didn’t want to be conned, so he checked with the club owner to see if the singer was legit. Once Green’s identity was confirmed, he quickly taught Grimes and his other band members “Back Up Train” in the dressing room before they performed it for the crowd.

