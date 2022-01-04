ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blushing swirl around our dream-pop hearts with ‘Sour Punch’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew music releases in December often hint at something greater down the line — a leap over the holidays and holidaze to set a tone for what’s to come in the New Year. That certainly seems to be the case with Blushing, the Austin band who eye-rolled everyone’s tightly-wrapped Year in...

vanyaland.com

coloradomusic.org

Hearts for Music Showcases the Musical Abilities of Our Limited Ability People

Photo: Mark – one of the musicians in Hearts for Music! | Thanks to Channel 9 Denver for passing on the info on this super neat program! Hearts for Music is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to provide opportunities and avenues for individuals with special needs wanting to pursue their love for creating and performing music in a professional ensemble setting. At the core of Hearts for Music is an orchestra made up of 20 to 25 children and/or young adults with a variety of special needs such as Down’s or autism. By manipulating and playing a combination of acoustic instruments, digital instruments, and adaptive instruments, the Hearts for Music Special Needs Orchestra will tackle a broad range of musical works ranging from classical symphonies to modern pop and rock.
DENVER, CO
vanyaland.com

Beau take us on a hypnotic journey to ‘San Francisco’

Those of us stuck in frigid New England in the early days of January are often bitten by wanderlust, and this year the seemingly never-ending pandemic has given us new reasons to gaze longingly out the window in dreams of just being elsewhere. That mood consumes us today (January 6) with the release of “San Francisco,” the latest from New York City alt-pop duo Beau that serves as not only a hypnotic reminder of destinations awaiting us, but also serves as perhaps the first truly great track of 2022, doused in vibes that elicit Ultraviolence-era Lana Del Rey and a dystopia-lounge Mazzy Star.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory. The tour had previously been billed as the “For Once in My Life Tour” before being refocused as a career retrospective and tribute to Marin in the wake of his death from COVID-19 just before Christmas. View this...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miki Berenyi
rekkerd.org

Producer Loops releases Elevate, Dream Pop & Vampire Nights sample packs

Producer Loops has released its new sample library Elevate, a collection of female vocal loops and samples that aim to make your tracks soar to new heights. These vocals and instrumentals work perfectly for downbeat introspective Pop. Performed by huge talent, Panduh Baer, this pack will give you an incredible set of pristine vocal hooks and phrases to build your dream Pop hit. Panduh Baer sings and performs this beautiful collection of vocals, flawlessly combined with a set of superb instrumentals. ‘Elevate’ is a magnificent pack which allows to build professional sounding R&B, Pop and Hip Hop hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
mixonline.com

Sour to Sweet — Mitch McCarthy Delivers on Pop’s Evolving Sonic Ambitions with Amphion One18 Monitors

Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2021 — For more than a decade mix engineer Mitch McCarthy has built a reputation in the industry for his ability to cut to the core of pop’s emotional pull, creating crucial mixes for artists like Conan Gray, Bebe Rexha, Ben Platt, Melanie Martinez, and his most recent work on Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Sour’, including its inescapable lead single ‘drivers license’. His keen ear for detail and finely tuned workflow has allowed him to expertly balance the rapidly evolving sonic landscape of Top-40 with the speed and fluency required by today’s producers in the music industry. To ensure that he can consistently deliver on pop’s rapidly changing sonic ambitions, McCarthy has developed a trusted blend of analog and digital tools in his workflow and relies on Amphion One18 speakers for his primary monitoring needs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanyaland.com

Lady Pills glide into the New Year with the spellbinding ‘My Weight’

Ella Boissonnault doesn’t give a fuck. Last month, when everyone was busy sharing, reading, and dry-humping Year in Review recaps and penny-streaming Wrappeds, Lady Pills went and dropped one of the best songs of 2021. But like we noted in our Blushing piece earlier, sometimes those killer tunes released in December aren’t about the closing year, but instead are positioned more for the blossoming calendar ahead.
MUSIC
xpn.org

SASAMI turns rage into melody on new single “Say It”

There’s another single from the upcoming SASAMI record available today, and if you’ve been following the artist up until now, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. The former downbeat indie singer-songwriter has a new direction in mind for Squeeze, her sophomore record due out February 25th via Domino Records, and the industrial-influenced “Say It” says it all.
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
NBA
Popculture

ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill's death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their "entire music interests" to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band's publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company's new partnership with KKR.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
SFGate

Al Green’s ‘Timekeeper’ on How He Gave Southern Soul Its Funky Heartbeat

The first time Howard Grimes met Al Green, he wasn’t sure the singer was who he claimed to be. Grimes was touring with Willie Mitchell’s band as a drummer when a man approached the ensemble at a show in Fort Worth, Texas, asking to perform a song. At the time, Green had released “Back Up Train,” a modest hit, but he was hardly a household name. Mitchell didn’t want to be conned, so he checked with the club owner to see if the singer was legit. Once Green’s identity was confirmed, he quickly taught Grimes and his other band members “Back Up Train” in the dressing room before they performed it for the crowd.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC

