ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF AZARGA URANIUM ACQUISITION: CREATION OF TOP TIER UNITED STATES ISR URANIUM COMPANY

BUFFALO — Uranium production in the Powder River Basin could be on the upswing after Uranium Energy Corp. acquired Uranium One Americas, in a deal closed on Monday. The sale consisted of U1A’s assets in the Powder River Basin, including the Irigaray and Christensen Ranch projects in Johnson and Campbell counties. The deal could mean renewed uranium production and processing in the Willow Creek area, resulting in jobs and additional tax revenue, according to Scott Melbye, executive vice president of the Texas-based UEC.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO