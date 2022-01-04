Tom Dumoulin set to make Grand Tour comeback at 2022 Giro d’Italia

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep laboured into the last four of the Melbourne Summer Set Friday to stay on track for a final showdown with Naomi Osaka. The former world number one, whose season was blighted by injury last year, overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, but it was a hard slog. "It was really difficult I have to admit," said Halep, who missed Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics last year with a calf injury and ended her season early due to a knee issue. "I didn't believe I could win this match but I fought till the end and I'm very proud of this."

TENNIS ・ 6 HOURS AGO