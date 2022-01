MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...

