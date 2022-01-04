Honoring Betty White for her 100th Birthday

Kansas City, MO – Social media making a big push to honor the late Betty White for her 100th birthday in just a few weeks.

#BettyWhiteChallenge is heating up on places like Facebook and Twitter, asking people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue or shelter of their choice.

The trend ask you to make the donation in her name on what would have been her birthday which is January 17, 2022.

Organizations like Wayside Waifs said that the cash would help the group care for more animals, pay for their health care and help them find their forever homes.

White was known to be a lifelong animal lover and strong advocate for animal causes. She tirelessly raised money for animal causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo.

In 1970-1971, she wrote, produced and hosted a syndicated TV show, “The Pet Set,” to which celebrities brought their dogs and cats. She wrote a 1983 book titled “Betty White’s Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us,” and, in 2011, published “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.