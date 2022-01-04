Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot inching closer to $600M

(WWJ) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to increase as no tickets matched all the numbers in Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $575 million for Wednesday night's drawing. If a winner chooses a lump sum payout, they would receive $409.3 million.

The last time someone hit the jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, when one person won nearly $700 million.

The record for the largest Powerball jackpot was in 2016, when a lucky winner scored a massive prize of $1.58 billion.

A Mega Millions record was broken a year ago when an Oakland County lottery club claimed a jackpot that was worth just over $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $244 million and the drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Wednesday.