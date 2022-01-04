ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot inching closer to $600M

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

(WWJ) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to increase as no tickets matched all the numbers in Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $575 million for Wednesday night's drawing. If a winner chooses a lump sum payout, they would receive $409.3 million.

The last time someone hit the jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, when one person won nearly $700 million.

The record for the largest Powerball jackpot was in 2016, when a lucky winner scored a massive prize of $1.58 billion.

A Mega Millions record was broken a year ago when an Oakland County lottery club claimed a jackpot that was worth just over $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $244 million and the drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

