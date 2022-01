My wife and I moved in to our new home in July, fast forward to November and we still haven’t gotten our furniture due to the supply chain issues. With just over 2 weeks left before Thanksgiving we decided to host! Being a woodworker we decided I would build us furniture! Using plans from the rustic X collection I built 4 tables; 2 end tables, 1 coffee table, 1 console table. Slightly changing the plans for the end tables and raising the bottom shelf of the console table an extra 3 inches to be able to put shoes underneath. I also built a custom coffee bar I designed to ad to the collection. It’s really awesome and I’m super proud of it! It also has a hidden message to ad to its awesomeness! I hope you enjoy the coffee bar along with the rustic X collection! Thank you.

