BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest total of any point during the pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Maryland Department of Health. Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency in response to the surge in hospitalizations, and issued two executive orders to enhance the state’s response to the pandemic. One gives the Maryland Department of Health greater authority to regulate hospital staffing and supplies. The other deploys 1,000 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard to assist testing sites, hospitals and nursing home facilities. Hogan said hospitalizations have increased...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO