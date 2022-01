INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood announced plans to cancel this year’s MLK Celebration citing “public health and safety” as the reason. Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public health and safety, the City of Inglewood has cancelled the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration. We look forward to resuming the celebration next year or when conditions allow and will continue to do our part to help our community stay safe, informed and connected.

