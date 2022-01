Nebraska has a top-25 baseball team in the eyes of the first major preseason poll released Thursday. The Huskers start at No. 22 according to Perfect Game and are the only ranked Big Ten program. Two of their regular-season opponents are also ranked in No. 8 TCU — which NU faces for three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Feb. 25-27 — and No. 24 Long Beach State, which comes to Haymarket Park on March 11-13.

