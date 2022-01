The group Dead & Company is offering a break to fans experiencing second thoughts about attending the Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico next month. The shows will go on as planned, but the band and festival promoter have set up a brief window in which ticket holders concerned about traveling during the omicron surge can get a full refund. Deadheads don’t have too long to think about it, though. Refund requests are only being taken through 5 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, at which point the window will close. The sold-out Playing in the Sand gathering is set to...

