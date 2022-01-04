CEVA Bluebud Platform Takes Center Stage for a Differentiated, Premium Wireless Audio Experience in TWS Earbuds, Gaming Headsets, Hearables, Wearables and More

Jabra audio accessories may be some of the more premium devices out there but they do have some slightly more affordable products. Ahead of CES 2022 (yes, that’s still happening), they have announced the newest addition to their truly wireless earbuds line, the Jabra Elite 4 Active. Compared to the more premium recent Jabra Elite 7 Active, this one has a more accessible price tag but still has specs and features that you may be looking for in a more than decent running headphones.

